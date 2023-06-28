agilon health inc. [AGL] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $22.50

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $16.72 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that agilon health Names Silvana Battaglia to Board of Directors.

Longtime Human Resources Executive Brings Significant Business Leadership Experience to Role as Independent Member of agilon’s Board.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Silvana Battaglia has been named as an independent board director. Battaglia brings more than two decades of business leadership experience in global human resources, shaping high-performance cultures, talent, and succession management, and driving organizational transformation within the pharmaceutical, healthcare and business services sectors.

agilon health inc. represents 413.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.07 billion with the latest information. AGL stock price has been found in the range of $16.03 to $16.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 4200688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.31 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]