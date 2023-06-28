Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] Is Currently -54.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ACET] plunged by -$2.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.95 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Adicet Bio Reports Positive Data from Ongoing ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

ADI-001 demonstrated 71% overall response rate (ORR) and 63% complete response (CR) rate across all dose levels in patients with median 4 prior lines of therapy; 50% of patients enrolled had previously progressed on anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy.

83% ORR and 67% CR rate observed in heavily pre-treated patients who had progressed on prior CAR T.

Adicet Bio Inc. stock has also loss -50.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACET stock has declined by -64.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.54% and lost -76.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ACET stock reached $96.74 million, with 42.96 million shares outstanding and 38.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.36K shares, ACET reached a trading volume of 8340504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

ACET stock trade performance evaluation

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.69. With this latest performance, ACET shares dropped by -61.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.74 for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.32 and a Gross Margin at +79.96. Adicet Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.27.

Return on Total Capital for ACET is now -22.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.19. Additionally, ACET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] managed to generate an average of -$528,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Adicet Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adicet Bio Inc. go to 29.10%.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: Insider Ownership positions