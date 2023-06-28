AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Revenue clocked in at $3.01 billion, down -41.31% YTD: What’s Next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] gained 19.62% on the last trading session, reaching $11.28 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM that AdaptHealth Appoints Crispin Teufel as New Chief Executive Officer.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment, medical supplies and related services, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Crispin Teufel as Chief Executive Officer. Teufel is expected to assume the role on September 1, 2023.

Crispin Teufel, 47, has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lincare Holdings Inc., a leading national provider of in-home respiratory care with over 700 locations in 48 states, since July 2017. Previously, Mr. Teufel served as the Chief Financial Officer of Lincare from 2013 to 2019 and as a Finance Director for Linde Engineering in Germany from 2011 to 2013. Prior to joining Linde in 2005, Mr. Teufel began his career with financial roles at PWC and Arthur Andersen. Mr. Teufel currently serves on the Board of Directors of Bellerophon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, and as the Chairman of the Board of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the South. Mr. Teufel holds an MBA in Economics from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, is a Certified Public Accountant and is a German Tax Advisor.

AdaptHealth Corp. represents 134.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.59 billion with the latest information. AHCO stock price has been found in the range of $9.32 to $11.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 4303283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 35.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AHCO stock

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.33.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.26. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of $6,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.78%.

