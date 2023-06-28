AC Immune SA [ACIU] gain 66.67% so far this year. What now?

AC Immune SA [NASDAQ: ACIU] jumped around 1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.40 at the close of the session, up 71.72%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AC Immune Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Anti-Amyloid-beta Active Immunotherapy, ACI-24.060, to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ongoing Phase 1b/2 ABATE study enrolling well and expanding to sites in USA with Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for ACI-24.060.

AC Immune SA stock is now 66.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACIU Stock saw the intraday high of $3.8299 and lowest of $2.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.90, which means current price is +91.01% above from all time high which was touched on 06/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 67.47K shares, ACIU reached a trading volume of 51014804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AC Immune SA [ACIU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIU shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AC Immune SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AC Immune SA is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has ACIU stock performed recently?

AC Immune SA [ACIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.85. With this latest performance, ACIU shares gained by 61.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for AC Immune SA [ACIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1200, while it was recorded at 2.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3800 for the last 200 days.

AC Immune SA [ACIU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AC Immune SA [ACIU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1834.56. AC Immune SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1798.04.

Return on Total Capital for ACIU is now -34.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.66. Additionally, ACIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AC Immune SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Insider trade positions for AC Immune SA [ACIU]