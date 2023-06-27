ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] moved up 2.63: Why It’s Important

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.98 during the day while it closed the day at $24.62. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo Earns 28 #1 Grid Rankings and 128 Leader Ratings in G2’s Summer 2023 Report.

Among 120,000 Companies Listed by G2, ZoomInfo’s #1 Placements Ranked in the Top 0.01%.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, earned the #1 spot on 28 grids in G2’s Summer 2023 Grid Reports, winning recognition as the top Enterprise solution in nine categories.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -8.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has inclined by 6.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.00% and lost -18.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $9.78 billion, with 403.41 million shares outstanding and 295.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 6776473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 24.67 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 18.96%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions