why Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.43

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $23.96 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Coterra Energy Announces Executive Changes.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced the retirement of two Executive Officers of the Company, effective September 30, 2023. Scott C. Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be retiring after a nearly 28-year career at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Coterra Energy Inc. Christopher H. Clason, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), will also be retiring after nearly five years with the organization and a career that has spanned over 25 years in executive leadership. Their roles have been filled with external candidates who are detailed later in this release.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mr. Schroeder joined Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in 1995, became an officer in 1997 and has spent the last 22-plus years serving as its, and most recently Coterra’s, Chief Financial Officer. Tom Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, shared, “Scott has had a tremendous career and his tenure has set a standard of excellence in both the CFO role and in thoughtful strategic leadership. His many years of leadership at Cabot and his energy in building Coterra have laid a foundation upon which the success of Coterra will be built. We wish Scott well in his upcoming retirement and express our deep gratitude for his years of service at Cabot and Coterra.” Mr. Schroeder will serve as Senior Advisor until his retirement date.

Coterra Energy Inc. represents 764.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.53 billion with the latest information. CTRA stock price has been found in the range of $23.65 to $24.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 5931989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 24.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]