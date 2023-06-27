Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.09, while the highest price level was $0.10. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Distribution of Series K Preferred Stock to Holders of its Common Stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series K Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2023. The shares of Series K Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2023. The outstanding shares of Series K Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series K Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series K Preferred Stock).

All shares of Series K Preferred Stock that are not present in person or by proxy at the meeting of stockholders held to vote on the reverse stock split as of immediately prior to the opening of the polls at such meeting will automatically be redeemed by the Company. Any outstanding shares of Series K Preferred Stock that have not been so redeemed will be redeemed if such redemption is ordered by the Company’s Board of Directors or automatically upon the approval by the Company’s stockholders of an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split at such meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.76 percent and weekly performance of 7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, NAVB reached to a volume of 7315946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.23.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1483, while it was recorded at 0.0981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2390 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

