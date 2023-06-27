Visa Inc. [V] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a low on 06/26/23, posting a -1.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $226.30. The company report on June 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Visa and Hyundai Card ink strategic global data partnership.

Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s trusted leader in digital payments, and Hyundai Card, a leading credit card company in Korea, today announced a strategic business partnership to pursue potential collaboration opportunities in the development of insights and value from payments data.

The partnership signing ceremony was held at Visa’s headquarters in San Francisco, U.S., on June 21 (local time). Executive representatives of both companies, including Ted (Tae-young) Chung, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hyundai Card, and Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa, attended the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5158361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.72%.

The market cap for V stock reached $461.41 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, V reached a trading volume of 5158361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $267.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 31.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.74, while it was recorded at 227.59 for the last single week of trading, and 215.03 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.65%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]