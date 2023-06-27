VCI Global Limited [VCIG] Stock trading around $6.69 per share: What’s Next?

VCI Global Limited [NASDAQ: VCIG] closed the trading session at $6.69 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.93, while the highest price level was $7.75. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VCI Global Proposes To Acquire A 51% Stake In AI-Based Cogia GmbH.

The purchase consideration will be settled by way of issuance of new VCI Global ordinary shares to Cogia AG.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, VCIG reached to a volume of 5821938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VCI Global Limited [VCIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VCI Global Limited is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

VCIG stock trade performance evaluation

VCI Global Limited [VCIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 136.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for VCI Global Limited [VCIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading.

VCI Global Limited [VCIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VCI Global Limited [VCIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.34. VCI Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 182.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 85.74.

VCI Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VCI Global Limited [VCIG]: Insider Ownership positions