United States Steel Corporation [X] moved up 2.40: Why It’s Important

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $23.89 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.345, while the highest price level was $24.12. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM that United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2023 Guidance.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided second quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance of $1.81 to $1.86. Second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $775 million.

Commenting on second quarter guidance, President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “We expect to deliver another strong quarter of safety, operational and financial performance driven by our continued focus on strategic markets and building a more resilient business model. Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $775 million reflects the benefits of our diverse order book, the realization of higher selling prices and management actions that continue to improve operational metrics and cost performance throughout our segments. Our expected second quarter performance supports a forecasted quarter-ending cash position of approximately $3 billion and $75 million of share repurchases in the quarter.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.63 percent and weekly performance of 2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, X reached to a volume of 6916160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.80, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

