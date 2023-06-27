The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Revenue clocked in at $26.93 billion, down -12.68% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Kraft Singles Enters the Dessert Space with a Cheesy Apple Pie to Celebrate the Fourth of July.

Combining two of America’s most iconic foods, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie honors a pairing that has long been enjoyed by many.

What’s more American than apple pie? Apple pie with cheese melted on top. This Fourth of July, Kraft Singles, the go-to leader in American cheese, is partnering with Little Pie Company, known for its dedication to crafting exceptional handmade pies, to create the Kraft Singles Apple Pie. The single-serve pie combines two of the most iconic American foods: the undeniably perfect melt of Kraft Singles, with the sweet classic flavors of a traditional apple pie. With its simple irresistible taste, the iconic yellow square slice makes all foods more delicious, including a decadent dessert-like apple pie.

A sum of 6647633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.95M shares. The Kraft Heinz Company shares reached a high of $35.93 and dropped to a low of $35.0301 until finishing in the latest session at $35.55.

The one-year KHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $44.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.92 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.63, while it was recorded at 36.04 for the last single week of trading, and 38.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kraft Heinz Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 5.55%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Insider Position Details