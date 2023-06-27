The AES Corporation [AES] Revenue clocked in at $13.00 billion, down -27.99% YTD: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] closed the trading session at $20.71 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.4112, while the highest price level was $20.77. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM that AES Appoints Gerard M. Anderson to Board of Directors.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the appointment of Gerard M. “Gerry” Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 17, 2023. Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, with expertise in strategic leadership, operational excellence and public policy.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Anderson is the former Chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. During his tenure, he founded and built DTE’s non-regulated businesses and led innovation efforts to improve the company’s utility operations and profitability. Anderson has held a wide variety of industry and regional leadership roles. He served as Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), which pivoted to a greater focus on clean energy initiatives under his leadership. He also served as Chairman of the Detroit Economic Club for seven years and is the founding Chairman of the Detroit Regional Partnership.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.99 percent and weekly performance of -2.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, AES reached to a volume of 5514256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.10%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions