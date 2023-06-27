TD Cowen slashes price target on Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN] – find out why.

Acelyrin Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRN] jumped around 6.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.90 at the close of the session, up 35.41%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ACELYRIN, INC. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Initial Public Offering generated gross proceeds of $621 million; net proceeds of $573.7 million– Strong cash position of $289.2 million at end of Q1 2023– $862.9 million from IPO net proceeds and existing cash balance on March 31, 2023 expected to fund key milestones across all three clinical programs.

Compared to the average trading volume of 883.77K shares, SLRN reached a trading volume of 5796665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRN shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Acelyrin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

How has SLRN stock performed recently?

Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading.

Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.68.

Insider trade positions for Acelyrin Inc. [SLRN]