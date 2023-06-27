SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -45.04% YTD: What’s Next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.91%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy and Blue Raven Solar Expand Solar Deployments Across the United States.

Blue Raven Solar is one of the fastest growing solar providers in the United States. The relationship between Enphase and Blue Raven Solar is helping expand access to IQ8 Microinverters, the smartest, most powerful Enphase microinverters yet. Blue Raven Solar is offering Enphase’s industry-leading solar technology across dozens of states, delivering American homeowners reliable, safe, and high-quality residential solar systems.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock dropped by -43.34%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.19. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 174.53 million shares outstanding and 172.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 5447614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SPWR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.70%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details