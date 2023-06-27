Spark Networks SE [LOV] Is Currently 50.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spark Networks SE [NASDAQ: LOV] traded at a high on 06/26/23, posting a 50.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Spark Networks to Participate in LD Micro Invitational XIII Investor Conference on June 6th.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conference:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10144121 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spark Networks SE stands at 27.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.76%.

The market cap for LOV stock reached $11.43 million, with 26.25 million shares outstanding and 24.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 181.37K shares, LOV reached a trading volume of 10144121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spark Networks SE [LOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOV shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Spark Networks SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spark Networks SE is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has LOV stock performed recently?

Spark Networks SE [LOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.77. With this latest performance, LOV shares dropped by -53.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for Spark Networks SE [LOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8411, while it was recorded at 0.5992 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1788 for the last 200 days.

Spark Networks SE [LOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spark Networks SE [LOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Spark Networks SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -341.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.63.

Spark Networks SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Spark Networks SE [LOV]