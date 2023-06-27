Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] moved down -4.72: Why It’s Important

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $169.84 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM that Snowflake and NVIDIA Team to Help Businesses Harness Their Data for Generative AI in the Data Cloud.

The integration of NVIDIA NeMo with Snowflake will let businesses securely build custom large language models using their own proprietary data in the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, and NVIDIA today announced at Snowflake Summit 2023 that they are partnering to provide businesses of all sizes with an accelerated path to create customized generative AI applications using their own proprietary data, all securely within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Snowflake Inc. represents 324.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.74 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $169.51 to $183.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 6889167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $183.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 9.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 88.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.00, while it was recorded at 175.83 for the last single week of trading, and 155.70 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]