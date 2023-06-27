SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently -3.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $14.93 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.84, while the highest price level was $15.54. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Canva Secures the Cloud with SentinelOne®.

Design software maker leverages autonomous platform to keep endpoints, workloads and remote workforce safe.

When it comes to enterprise infrastructure, most companies have on-premise servers and networks. Canva isn’t most companies. The online design and visual communications platform is pure cloud. And to defend the expanded attack surface this creates, the company is redesigning its approach to security, with the help of SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.33 percent and weekly performance of -7.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, S reached to a volume of 6108094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.09, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions