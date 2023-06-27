Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] slipped around -0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $97.24 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that INTRODUCING THE WORLD’S BIGGEST WEEKEND: ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S UTOPIA OF THE SEAS IS REVEALED.

The New Oasis Class Ship is the First of Its Kind to Debut With 3-night Weekend and 4-night Weekday Getaways, With More Ways to Play, Dine and Celebrate All in One Trip.

Next summer, vacationers can celebrate the weekend in the biggest way ever. Royal Caribbean International has revealed the ultimate 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaway, Utopia of the Seas. As the first of the game-changing Oasis Class ships to offer short getaways when it debuts, the next big thing coming to vacations sets the stage to make more memories in one short trip than ever before. Starting July 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Utopia will introduce unmatched weekend energy across a combination of more than 40 ways to dine and drink, more pools than the days to count, ways to thrill and chill, and more of all the above at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas – including its new adults-only Hideaway Beach opening in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is now 96.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $98.14 and lowest of $93.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.35, which means current price is +99.75% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5412074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $92.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.01, while it was recorded at 97.30 for the last single week of trading, and 63.19 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]