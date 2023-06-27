Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Beyond Chatbots, Majority of Consumers are Open to AI in Legal, Medical or Financial Matters.

Consumers are generally confident AI can provide faster customer service, but worry about their privacy and whether chatbots can respond to human emotions.

People want transparency around how AI models work, control over their own data, and to have real people verify AI results.

Over the last 12 months, XM stock rose by 36.29%. The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.33. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.02 billion, with 599.31 million shares outstanding and 153.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 4890251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for XM in the course of the last twelve months was 296.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 18.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Total Capital for XM is now -44.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, XM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$189,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details