QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $41.07 billion, up 6.09% YTD: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 2.82% or 3.2 points to close at $116.63 with a heavy trading volume of 9366549 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Qualcomm and The Million Girls Moonshot.

It opened the trading session at $114.56, the shares rose to $117.61 and dropped to $114.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 1.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 9366549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $134.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.41, while it was recorded at 116.41 for the last single week of trading, and 119.18 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]