Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $6.14 billion, up 51.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $18.53 on 06/26/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.16, while the highest price level was $19.10.

– The Multiplatinum Star Behind Multiple Hits Including “Despacito” Will Perform and Bless the Ship at Official Naming Ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023 –.

– The Star-Studded Christening Event to Feature Performances by Latin Celebrity Superstars Including Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez and Pedro Capó –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.05M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 21152808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions