Newmont Corporation [NEM] Stock trading around $42.75 per share: What’s Next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] gained 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $42.75 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newmont Defers Investment Decision for Yanacocha Sulfides Project to Advance Portfolio Optimization Strategy.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will defer the full-funds investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru (the Project) for at least two years to advance its portfolio optimization strategy designed to maximize returns for shareholders and create long-term value for other stakeholders1. The decision positions Newmont to prioritize other value-accretive opportunities and support its disciplined capital allocation strategy, which balances steady reinvestment in the business, maintaining financial strength and flexibility and providing leading returns to shareholders.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Once complete, our proposed acquisition of Newcrest will create an industry-leading portfolio of Tier 1 operations and deepen our unmatched pipeline of value-accretive projects,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. “In connection with this transaction and our strategy to create lasting value, we are targeting at least $2 billion in near-term cash flow improvements through portfolio optimization within the first two years. The deferral of the Yanacocha Sulfides project represents the first step in delivering on this target, as we evaluate further opportunities to resequence project capital and rationalize the combined portfolio to build a more profitable and resilient future for the business.”.

Newmont Corporation represents 794.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.32 billion with the latest information. NEM stock price has been found in the range of $41.43 to $42.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 8475450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 42.43 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 13.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newmont Corporation [NEM]