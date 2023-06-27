Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $15

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] price surged by 4.71 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Sharpie® Partners with Alexis Ohanian and Morgan DeBaun to Showcase How Sharpie S•Gel Pens Help Them Make Their Mark.

As professional powerhouses, the Founder of Seven Seven Six/Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Reddit and Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. both believe in investing in tools for success and always have a Sharpie S•Gel in hand.

Today, Sharpie®, the iconic writing brand part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announced two new celebrity partners: Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of social media site Reddit, and Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc., the tech company for forward thinking Black Millennials. Ohanian and DeBaun partnered with Sharpie to showcase how the Sharpie S•Gel Pen supports their personal and professional endeavors.

A sum of 5558848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.51M shares. Newell Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $8.26 and dropped to a low of $7.84 until finishing in the latest session at $8.22.

The one-year NWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.88. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $13.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.00%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details