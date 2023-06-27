Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] Stock trading around $31.50 per share: What’s Next?

Mercury Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MRCY] plunged by -$3.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.20 during the day while it closed the day at $31.50. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mercury Systems to Focus on Enhanced Execution of Strategic Plan Under Refreshed Leadership Team.

Board Concludes Thorough Review of Strategic Alternatives; Remains Open to All Pathways to Maximize Shareholder Value.

Board Appoints Bill Ballhaus Interim President and CEO Following Resignation of Mark Aslett; Initiates Search for Permanent Successor.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock has also loss -18.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRCY stock has declined by -35.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.21% and lost -29.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MRCY stock reached $1.92 billion, with 58.19 million shares outstanding and 56.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.81K shares, MRCY reached a trading volume of 6440281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRCY shares is $50.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mercury Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury Systems Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

MRCY stock trade performance evaluation

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.52. With this latest performance, MRCY shares dropped by -21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.04 for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 46.94 for the last 200 days.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. Mercury Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Total Capital for MRCY is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.65. Additionally, MRCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] managed to generate an average of $4,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Mercury Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury Systems Inc. go to 4.00%.

Mercury Systems Inc. [MRCY]: Insider Ownership positions