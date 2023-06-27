Market cap of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] reaches 11.14M – now what?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] closed the trading session at $16.36 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.20, while the highest price level was $19.7001. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Announcing its Anticipated Combination with Superlatus, Inc. (Correction Notice).

On June 22, 2023, Superlatus, Inc. (“Superlatus”) signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to be acquired by TRxADE (the “Merger”). The number of shares that Superlatus will receive upon the closing of the Merger was miscalculated due to an error in the valuation of TRxADE. TRxADE and Superlatus have subsequently amended the LOI to reflect the correct number of shares, and TRxADE is issuing this correction notice to correct the error in the Prior Press Release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 170.91 percent and weekly performance of 241.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 166.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 260.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 153.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 195.90K shares, MEDS reached to a volume of 13827857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

MEDS stock trade performance evaluation

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 241.79. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 260.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.92 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.62. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.28.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: Insider Ownership positions