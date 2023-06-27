Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 91.40M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.03%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Meta Materials Schedules Corporate Update Webcast.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (Nasdaq:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that the Company will host a corporate update webcast on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM EDT.

The corporate update will be presented by META’s leadership team, including President & CEO George Palikaras, and COO/CFO Uzi Sasson who will outline the latest technical advancements and milestones that the company has reached. Attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights into the company’s strategic initiatives and updated operational plan that is poised to refocus the business.

Over the last 12 months, MMAT stock dropped by -90.31%. The one-year Meta Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.62. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.40 million, with 368.88 million shares outstanding and 267.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, MMAT stock reached a trading volume of 6381462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.03. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -23.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2149, while it was recorded at 0.1971 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details