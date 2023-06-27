Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] reaches 5.33M – now what?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.129 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, “In 2022, the unprecedented combination of global financial market fluctuation and volatility, pandemic-driven excessive restrictions, and customers’ compounded reluctance to invest and trade created enormous headwinds for our various business lines, affecting earnings and margins. Although we are still suffering losses in CFD (contract for difference) and TRS (total return swap) trading business due to unpredictable market events, we have seen reversal begin in the second half of 2022. Thanks to our conservative trading strategies, we have also seen positive signs of revenue improvement in the second half of 2022 as well as in the last few months of 2023.”.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock has also loss -6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LGHL stock has declined by -56.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.62% and lost -85.31% year-on date.

The market cap for LGHL stock reached $5.33 million, with 51.56 million shares outstanding and 48.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 9475827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

LGHL stock trade performance evaluation

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1432, while it was recorded at 0.1197 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7143 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.79.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: Insider Ownership positions