Market cap of INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] reaches 3.03M – now what?

INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: INVO] traded at a high on 06/26/23, posting a 45.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that INVO Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30pm ET.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) (“INVO” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure it enables, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50541839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at 16.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.59%.

The market cap for INVO stock reached $3.03 million, with 12.45 million shares outstanding and 10.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 341.61K shares, INVO reached a trading volume of 50541839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.18. With this latest performance, INVO shares dropped by -33.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3097, while it was recorded at 0.1819 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6963 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1292.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.85. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1324.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.52.

INVO Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

