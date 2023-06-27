Market Analysts see Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] falling to $34. Time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM that Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends.

Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series H preferred shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

A sum of 5416634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp shares reached a high of $26.11 and dropped to a low of $25.71 until finishing in the latest session at $25.96.

The one-year FITB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.0. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $31.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.99.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.67, while it was recorded at 26.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.11. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $126,508 per employee.

FITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details