Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] loss -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time.

Lloyds Banking Group plc represents 16.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.18 billion with the latest information. LYG stock price has been found in the range of $2.09 to $2.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 17907819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for LYG stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]