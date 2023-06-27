Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $31.12 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.88, while the highest price level was $31.195. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Keurig Dr Pepper Highlights 2022 Corporate Responsibility Progress in Latest Drink Well. Do Good. Report.

– Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today unveiled its 2022 Drink Well. Do Good. Corporate Responsibility Report. The Drink Well. Do Good. report covers a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics and showcases key 2022 progress toward fulfilling commitments across four foundational pillars: Environment, Supply Chain, Health and Well-Being and People & Communities.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.73 percent and weekly performance of -3.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 6104401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 31.58 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.27%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions