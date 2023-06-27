iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell -4.15% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.08 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that iQIYI North America Held Third Annual Content Showcase and Unveils Upcoming Original Content Lineup.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its third annual North America Content Showcase virtually on June 21, presenting a breadth of current and upcoming premium original contents across genres. The rich slate of original titles not only promises exciting viewing experience for iQIYI’s global users but also presents great opportunities for the Company’s partners in the North American market.

iQIYI has so far released over 7,000 episodes of Asian content in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, allowing many titles already popular at their home markets to achieve a new wave of success with their global distribution. For instance, popular Chinese dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil, New Life Begins, and The Knockout were a huge hit among North American viewers. Original Korean and Thai content launched by iQIYI International—including My Roommate is a Gumiho and KinnPorsche The Series—also achieved tremendous popularity in North America.

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -4.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $5.18 and lowest of $5.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.99, which means current price is +28.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 6237067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 29.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]