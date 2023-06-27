Hecla Mining Company [HL] is -7.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.65%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hecla Announces Update on Casa Berardi Mine.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced the suspension of operations at the Casa Berardi mine again due to the forest fires in the Abitibi and Eeyou-Istchee region of the James Bay area. This suspension follows the directives of Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests to close certain forest lands and access roads.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

All mine personnel are safe, and the infrastructure has not been impacted. Operations at Casa Berardi were suspended earlier in the month due to forest fires, with the mine re-starting operations on June 15th. The Company is complying with the directives of the Ministry and is in close contact with the authorities.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock rose by 25.06%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.74. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.15 billion, with 600.08 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 6308885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details