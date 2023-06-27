Halliburton Company [HAL] Is Currently 2.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] gained 2.53% on the last trading session, reaching $31.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Updated TIME: Halliburton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) issues the following update to their release NewsItemID: 20230613032644 issued June 13, 2023 entitled “Halliburton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call”:.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET).

Halliburton Company represents 904.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.17 billion with the latest information. HAL stock price has been found in the range of $31.075 to $31.9988.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 6364739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.20, while it was recorded at 31.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.07 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]