General Motors Company [GM] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $38

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 1.44% or 0.52 points to close at $36.70 with a heavy trading volume of 11898179 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GM and Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production.

Element 25 Limited (E25) and General Motors LLC (GM) sign definitive agreement for the supply of battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) for GM’s EV battery requirements.

Element 25 to supply GM with manganese sulfate required to scale EV capacity in North America beyond 1 million units annually.

It opened the trading session at $36.03, the shares rose to $36.99 and dropped to $36.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded 2.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.97M shares, GM reached to a volume of 11898179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.10.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.92 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.20, while it was recorded at 36.77 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]