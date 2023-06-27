Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] moved up 2.35: Why It’s Important

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] gained 2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $39.27 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on August 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX’s performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX’s financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.36 billion with the latest information. FCX stock price has been found in the range of $38.44 to $39.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 9119817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $46.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.53, while it was recorded at 39.31 for the last single week of trading, and 37.40 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.41. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $135,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to -8.55%.

