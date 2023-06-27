For Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1801, while the highest price level was $0.2395. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces AstraZeneca Discontinuation of Phase 2a Trial of Elarekibep (PRS-060/AZD1402) Due to New Non-Clinical Safety Findings From 13-week Toxicology Study.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer indications, announced that partner AstraZeneca yesterday communicated to Pieris its decision to discontinue and cease dosing in the ongoing clinical studies of elarekibep, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha inhibitor under development for the treatment of asthma. This decision was based on lung findings from a non-clinical 13-week GLP toxicology study with dry powder inhaler-formulated elarekibep, which are not a concern for the active clinical studies but do not support long-term use and progression to later-stage development. AstraZeneca’s decision was made independent of any data from the Phase 2a study. Pieris will expedite a review of the implications of the data and AstraZeneca’s decision on the program and will review its overall corporate priorities prior to sharing a further update.

The 13-week non-human primate study included three active dose cohorts. AstraZeneca concluded that there were no clinical observations across any of the doses but that there were respiratory tract pathology findings. These findings included inflammation-mediated lung tissue damage, which did not appear to be dose related.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.90 percent and weekly performance of -79.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -78.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, PIRS reached to a volume of 5981595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

PIRS stock trade performance evaluation

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.09. With this latest performance, PIRS shares dropped by -78.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.42 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7946, while it was recorded at 0.3623 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1072 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: Insider Ownership positions