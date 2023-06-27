Femasys Inc. [FEMY] moved up 6.25: Why It’s Important

Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ: FEMY] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.65 at the close of the session, up 6.25%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Femasys Announces FDA Approval of its IDE for the Pivotal Clinical Trial of FemBloc Permanent Birth Control, a Non-Surgical Alternative for Women.

– Pivotal clinical trial to begin in the third quarter of 2023 -.

Femasys Inc. stock is now -27.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEMY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.848 and lowest of $0.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.97, which means current price is +18.13% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.31K shares, FEMY reached a trading volume of 30233188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Femasys Inc. [FEMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has FEMY stock performed recently?

Femasys Inc. [FEMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, FEMY shares dropped by -13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7939, while it was recorded at 0.6090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0987 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc. [FEMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc. [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61.

Femasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]