Energy Transfer LP [ET] moved up 0.80: Why It’s Important

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sunoco LP Announces Participation in EIC Investor Conference.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) today announced its participation in the Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference. The Partnership will participate in meetings with members of the investment community on May 23 and May 24, 2023.

A slide presentation that management will reference during these meetings is available on Sunoco’s website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

A sum of 9059101 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.46M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $12.67 and dropped to a low of $12.50 until finishing in the latest session at $12.60.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.49. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 5.20%.

