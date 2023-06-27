DSS Inc. [DSS] stock Initiated by Aegis Capital analyst, price target now $14

DSS Inc. [AMEX: DSS] price surged by 22.84 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM that DSS, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Date for Impact Biomedical Spin-Off Special Dividend.

DSS Shareholders of Record on June 30 to Receive 4 Shares for Every 1 DSS Share.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 19343615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 129.88K shares. DSS Inc. shares reached a high of $0.43 and dropped to a low of $0.24 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year DSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for DSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DSS Inc. [DSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for DSS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSS Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

DSS Stock Performance Analysis:

DSS Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.24. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.15 for DSS Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2136, while it was recorded at 0.2429 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2274 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DSS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DSS Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.59 and a Gross Margin at +18.16. DSS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -163.40.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DSS Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.02. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DSS Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$293,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.DSS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DSS Inc. [DSS] Insider Position Details