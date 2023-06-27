CSX Corporation [CSX] moved up 1.13: Why It’s Important

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM that CPKC and CSX announce planned collaboration to develop additional hydrogen locomotives.

As an initial step in the collaboration, CSX plans to convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC. The conversion work will be done at CSX’s Huntington, West Virginia locomotive shop.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 8463400 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.37M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $33.27 and dropped to a low of $32.74 until finishing in the latest session at $33.11.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.42. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.73, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 30.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.19%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details