Compass Point slashes price target on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] – find out why.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 0.20% or 0.03 points to close at $14.84 with a heavy trading volume of 8992424 shares. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Amazon Pay Adds Affirm, Providing Customers and Merchants with Another Flexible Payment Option.

Amazon Pay merchants can now offer Affirm’s flexible and transparent pay-over-time options to their customers at checkout.

Amazon and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), announced today that eligible U.S. merchants offering Amazon Pay can now seamlessly add Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ as a payment option at checkout. This brings Affirm’s pay-over-time technology, used by millions of customers on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, to Amazon Pay’s simple and secure payment solution.

It opened the trading session at $14.85, the shares rose to $15.6977 and dropped to $14.765, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded 56.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.72M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 8992424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.33 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]