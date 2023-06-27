Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $62

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval of CAMZYOS® (mavacamten), for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM).

CAMZYOS is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the European Union.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Approval based on two positive Phase 3 trials, EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM, demonstrating significant benefit in patients treated with CAMZYOS versus placebo.

A sum of 7909177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.94M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $65.095 and dropped to a low of $64.005 until finishing in the latest session at $64.79.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.71. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.81, while it was recorded at 65.33 for the last single week of trading, and 71.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.82%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details