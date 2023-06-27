Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $13.04 billion, up 15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] slipped around -0.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $53.50 at the close of the session, down -0.87%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Boston Scientific’s ESG Impact Is Blending Business With Sustainability.

In this compelling episode of the Boston Scientific Talks podcast, Kathryn Unger, VP of ESG, and Brad Sorenson, EVP of Global Operations, delve into Boston Scientific’s transformative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, exploring how these principles are influencing supplier relationships, impacting product design, and exceeding customer expectations. Additionally, they discuss strategies to align business operations with ESG objectives to foster employee engagement, improve patient outcomes, and better support communities. Tune in to this episode for a comprehensive understanding of Boston Scientific’s commitment to balancing quality, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility in the medical device industry.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock is now 15.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSX Stock saw the intraday high of $53.97 and lowest of $53.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.74, which means current price is +20.63% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6549732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $58.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 63.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.39, while it was recorded at 54.02 for the last single week of trading, and 46.82 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.17%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]