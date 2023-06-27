BofA Securities slashes price target on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] – find out why.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $35.91 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.91, while the highest price level was $36.09. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM that NRG Provides Strategic Update and Announces New Capital Allocation Framework at 2023 Investor Day.

Extends Financial Outlook Through 2027.

$8.3 Billion of Excess Cash After Debt Reduction Expected Through 2027 – Exceeding Current Market Capitalization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.85 percent and weekly performance of 5.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 10177649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $39.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.69, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 36.11 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions