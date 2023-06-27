BMO Capital Markets lifts SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.09%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SL Green Announces Sale of 49.9% Interest in 245 Park Avenue.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mori Trust Co., a premier development and investment company based in Tokyo. The formation of this new partnership with Mori Trust reflects the continuing allure of investing in trophy midtown NY assets and resilience of the Park Avenue corridor as New York’s most desirable office market. It is also an affirmation of the institutional capital markets’ recognition of the enormous potential for 245 Park to benefit from strategic investments and thoughtful stewardship,” said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer of SL Green. “We are seeing strong demand from tenants and investors for high quality, amenitized office properties located in highly commutable areas. As their first investment in New York City, Mori Trust shares our belief in this market and commitment to elevate 245 Park to one of the best office assets in the Midtown East submarket.”.

Over the last 12 months, SLG stock dropped by -41.03%. The one-year SL Green Realty Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.75. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 64.08 million shares outstanding and 62.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, SLG stock reached a trading volume of 9683828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 33.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.84. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of -$64,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details