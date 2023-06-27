Bernstein slashes price target on Sabre Corporation [SABR] – find out why.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a low on 06/26/23, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sabre takes hotel guest services to a new level by integrating WhatsApp with Nuvola.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider to the global travel industry, announced the integration between Nuvola, its task management and guest engagement software, and the renowned messaging platform WhatsApp. Hotels using Nuvola’s Guest Chat module now have the option to choose between SMS messaging or WhatsApp to power their real-time communications with guests. With over two billion users across 180 countries, the integration with WhatsApp provides hoteliers with a powerful tool to offer a differentiated and seamless guest experience.

Additionally, Nuvola recently launched a two-way integration with Sabre’s property management system, SynXis Property Hub. This new integration allows hotel staff to have a more holistic view of the traveler and run operations on-property smoothly.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6170983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corporation stands at 4.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.76%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.05 billion, with 328.93 million shares outstanding and 324.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 6170983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

