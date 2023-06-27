B. Riley Securities slashes price target on iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] – find out why.

iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 06/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1637, while the highest price level was $0.2959. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM that iMedia Brands Announces Receipt of Second Nasdaq Non Compliance Notice.

As previously disclosed, the Company received an initial notice from Nasdaq on May 3, 2023, regarding its non-compliance with the Rule following the Company’s delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.31 percent and weekly performance of 25.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.53K shares, IMBI reached to a volume of 39472513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMBI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

IMBI stock trade performance evaluation

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.16. With this latest performance, IMBI shares dropped by -22.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2317, while it was recorded at 0.1587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5274 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.50.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: Insider Ownership positions