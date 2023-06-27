Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $6

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AVTX] loss -88.69% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Avalo Announces Topline Data from Phase 2 PEAK Trial for AVTX-002 (quisovalimab) in Patients with Non-Eosinophilic Asthma.

AVTX-002 did not meet the primary endpoint measured by reduction in asthma related events compared to placebo, although positive trends were observed among a sub-population of patients with elevated baseline serum LIGHT levels.

AVTX-002 significantly reduced serum LIGHT levels for study duration indicating target engagement.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. represents 11.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.14 million with the latest information. AVTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.50 to $0.8701.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.52K shares, AVTX reached a trading volume of 28838655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTX shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for AVTX stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -87.24. With this latest performance, AVTX shares dropped by -82.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.53 for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.41 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -684.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.35.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]