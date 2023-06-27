American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] Is Currently 21.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] gained 21.25% or 0.04 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 11157967 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM that AMERICAN REBEL ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-25 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT.

Our Common Stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Following the reverse stock split, the Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “AREB” with the new CUSIP number, 02919L307. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $3.65, the shares rose to $5.125 and dropped to $3.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AREB points out that the company has recorded 10.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, AREB reached to a volume of 11157967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for AREB stock

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1531, while it was recorded at 0.1546 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2289 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]